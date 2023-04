Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused in a canal attack near Horsham.

Police say that they received a report of criminal damage to ‘a structure’ on the Wey and Arun Canal at Loxwood soon after 3pm on Sunday (April 2).

A spokesperson said: “The damage is thought to have happened some time after 4pm on Saturday (April 1) and is estimated to cost thousands of pounds to repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 101