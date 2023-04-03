Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
59 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

Patch of Horsham land put up for sale amid residents' fight to protect it

A patch of land in Horsham which local residents are fighting to protect from development has again been put up for sale.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

The land – 720 square metres of green in Collingwood Road – is being put up for auction with a guide price of £10,000.

The plot is to go under the hammer at Auction House, London, on April 19 and is being advertised on zoopla.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, local residents have applied to West Sussex County Council to have the land granted ‘village green status’ which would protect is from being built upon.

Most Popular
The patch of land in Collingwood Road, Horsham, that has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £10,000
The patch of land in Collingwood Road, Horsham, that has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £10,000
The patch of land in Collingwood Road, Horsham, that has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £10,000

Auction House, London, meanwhile, in marketing the land on their website say: “Plans have been drawn up for the erection of 2 x three bedroom houses and 1 x two bedroom house all with off-street parking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Drawings of the proposed plans are available for inspection. Auction House London make no representations or warranties with regard to this scheme and/or the validity of the aforementioned plans.

Have you read? 21 Horsham roads and the meaning behind their names

Mystery future for abandoned house on the edge of Horsham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Buyers must rely on their own enquiries with regard to any development potential, permissions required and any previous planning history in respect of this site.”

The proposed land sale is the latest in a string of small plots, and surrounding roads, which are continuing to be sold off in various parts of Horsham.

See: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/sales-of-small-plots-of-land-and-roadways-baffle-horsham-residents-4006885

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concerns over the sales were first raised by residents in Horsham in 2021. But West Sussex County Council has made it clear that any land that falls ‘within the highway’ cannot be developed without the council’s permission.

LondonWest Sussex County Council