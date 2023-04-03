A patch of land in Horsham which local residents are fighting to protect from development has again been put up for sale.

The land – 720 square metres of green in Collingwood Road – is being put up for auction with a guide price of £10,000.

The plot is to go under the hammer at Auction House, London, on April 19 and is being advertised on zoopla.co.uk

However, local residents have applied to West Sussex County Council to have the land granted ‘village green status’ which would protect is from being built upon.

The patch of land in Collingwood Road, Horsham, that has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £10,000

Auction House, London, meanwhile, in marketing the land on their website say: “Plans have been drawn up for the erection of 2 x three bedroom houses and 1 x two bedroom house all with off-street parking.

"Drawings of the proposed plans are available for inspection. Auction House London make no representations or warranties with regard to this scheme and/or the validity of the aforementioned plans.

"Buyers must rely on their own enquiries with regard to any development potential, permissions required and any previous planning history in respect of this site.”

The proposed land sale is the latest in a string of small plots, and surrounding roads, which are continuing to be sold off in various parts of Horsham.

