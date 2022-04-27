Tim Westwood's Bognor Regis show cancelled amidst accusations of sexual absue

The gig was cancelled alongside another set at the Rum Rum nightclub in Birmingham, after seven women accused Westwood of sexual misconduct in incidents ranging from 1992 to 2017.

Westwood, a 67-year-old DJ who is seen as an early champion of British hip-hop, has vigorously denied the accusations. He still has a show on Capital 1 Xtra.

The seven women who opened up about their experiences with Westwood are all black, and claim to have met Westwood through his work in the music industry.

Tim Westw0od has shows cancelled amidst accusations of misconduct

Some have accused the former BBC Radio 1 DJ of abusing his influence in British music, and rumours about his behaviour towards young black women have circulated on social media for some time.

Now, the women will tell their stories in a BBC documentary called Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which will air on BBC Three at 9pm on Tuesday (May 3).

Two of the women told the BBC they wanted to work in the music industry and agreed to meet Westwood at his London flat to discuss music. Both have accused the hip-hop pioneer of driving them to a flat, where he initiated unwanted sex. At the time, one of the women was 19, and Westwood was 53.

Another woman told the BBC she met Westwood at 17, when she was a member of an R&B group. The radio DJ, in his mid-30s at the time, subjected her to unwanted oral sex, she said, after she agreed to meet him.

Another four young women have accused Westwood of touching their bottoms or their breasts as they posed for photographs with him at different events.

Since the allegations emerged yesterday, BBC general director Tim Davie called the sexual misconduct claims against Westwood 'appalling' and called for anyone else with evidence to come forward.