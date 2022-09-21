Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two burglary alerts in Mid Sussex: orange and white motorcycle missing after break-ins at Burgess Hill and Turners Hill properties

Sussex Police reported two burglary alerts in Mid Sussex last week.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:20 pm

The first, dated Wednesday, September 14, took place at a property in Manor Road, Burgess Hill.

Police said the property was broken into, which caused damage to the patio doors.

The crime reference number for this incident is 0835.

Most Popular

Sussex Police have issued burglary alerts about two incidents in Mid Sussex

Police said the second burglary was at Medway, Turners Hill, between 9pm on Tuesday, September 13, and 5am on Wednesday, September 14.

The crime reference number is 0320.

Read More

Read More
Haywards Heath entrepreneur receives award from Ann Summers CEO Jacqueline Gold ...

“A KTM 690 Enduro R motorcycle colour orange and white was stolen,” said a police spokesperson, adding that a garage door was forced open.

People with information about these incidents can call 101, quoting the reference number, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. People can also make a report at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency police advise people to call 999.

Visit sussexexpress.co.uk for more breaking news in your area.