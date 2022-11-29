Two men arrested after woman is assaulted outside Eastbourne fast food restaurant

Two men have been arrested following an assault outside a fast food restaurant in Eastbourne, police have said.

Officers said they received a report that a woman had been assaulted in Seaside at 3.18am on Sunday, November 27.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers attended and assisted the woman who suffered minor injuries in the incident. Following enquires, a 19-year-old man from Eastbourne and a 23-year-old man from Croydon were arrested at a nearby address in connection with the incident. They were both released on bail until December 19, pending further enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, can report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 159 of 27/11.