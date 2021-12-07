Two men have been arrested and charged by National Crime Agency officers in connection with a seizure of almost 100 kilos of cocaine in Newhaven.

The NCA investigation follows the seizure of cocaine with a potential street value of up to £10 million at Newhaven port in November 2019.

The two men were both arrested on Thursday (December 2).

After being charged with conspiring to import class A drugs, both men appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates on December 3.

They will both now appear at Isleworth Crown Court on a later date to be confirmed.

Three other people have already been charged in connection with the case and await trial.

NCA senior investigating officer Martin Matthews said: “It has been a long and complex investigation, but clearly these arrests and charges are an important step.

“This was a significant seizure of cocaine which, had it not been stopped, would have ended up in the hands of gangs involved in street violence and exploitation.

“Working with our law enforcement colleagues we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in transporting class A drugs into the UK.”