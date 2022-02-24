Two men jailed over burglary near Robertsbridge, north of Hastings

They broke into a property in Sheepstreet Lane, Etchingham, and another at Eridge Road, Groombridge, near Tunbridge Wells, on the same day last month, officers said.

Justin Collins, 44, of no fixed abode, and James Dunnett, 29, from Franklin Road, Penge, both pleaded guilty to burglary and other charges. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Collins was given a six-year sentence at Brighton Crown Court for two counts of burglary, one count of criminal damage and driving while disqualified. Dunnett was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment at Brighton Magistrates’ Court for two counts of burglary and one count of possession of a bladed weapon.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock picture

Police were called at around 2.20pm on January 18 by a member of the public who had spotted some suspicious behaviour at the property in Etchingham, near Robertsbridge.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was seen leaving the scene and four hours later was picked up by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in Kent, the spokesperson for Sussex Police added.

Officers from Kent Police stopped the car on the M25 and recovered a quantity of jewellery from inside. It matched jewellery reported stolen during the Etchingham burglary, and a second burglary that had taken place at a property in Eridge Road, Groombridge, around 4.30pm that day.

The two occupants of the car, Collins and Dunnett, were arrested and returned to Sussex for interview.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “This case highlights the excellent teamwork across East Sussex and Kent in ensuring these two burglars were dealt with quickly and effectively. After arrest they were put straight before the court and in due course have been given sentences which reflect the nature of their offending. Sussex remains a safe place to live and we continue to make it hostile to those choosing to offend here.”