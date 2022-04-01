Two people robbed in Crawley after being threatened by man ‘with a weapon’

Officers say that the robberies happened between 10.30pm and midnight on Thursday (March 31).

The first happened in Southgate Avenue near its junction with Hawth Avenue, and the second occurred in Hawth Avenue, near the junction with Furnace Drive.

A police spokesperson said: “The victims reported being threatened by a man with a weapon before their mobile phones and other personal items were stolen.

“Officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the area as enquiries are ongoing, progressed by the Criminal Investigation Department.

“Anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to get in touch with police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 004 of 01/04.”