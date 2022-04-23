Two teens convicted after attack on man in Hastings

The attack took place on George Street and police were called to the scene at around 6.10pm on May 3 2021, following reports that a man had been attacked with a knife.

Officers immediately started searching the area and, thanks to information from witnesses and the wider public, swiftly arrested the two suspects.

Soon afterwards, the boys were picked out of an identification parade as being involved in the assault, while CCTV evidence gathered by officers placed them at the scene. Both boys were subsequently charged.

Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court yesterday (April 22) one of the boys, aged 16, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article. He has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at a later date, police said.

At an earlier hearing, the other boy, aged 17, also pleaded guilty to affray. A police spokesperson said he has been released on court bail ahead of sentencing.

"These two boys callously assaulted a vulnerable man and it was only through sheer luck that his injuries were not more serious," inspector Caroline Bendell said.

"There is no place for violence or knife crime in our community. It is a myth that carrying a knife makes you safer - you are actually at far more risk of harm and face serious consequences if caught.

"Knives can ruin lives, and we do a huge amount of work as a force to proactively tackle knife crime in Sussex, including taking robust action against anyone found to be carrying or using a knife."