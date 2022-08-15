Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Wright, of Norfolk Way, Uckfield, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court on 2 August having been convicted of six sexual assaults and for possessing and distributing indecent images of children. He was given a seven-year prison sentence, police said.

Detective Constable Ellen Jones of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said Wright ‘systematically abused’ the girl in West Sussex ‘for his own sexual gratification’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "When we arrested Wright we found in his possession vile indecent images of children being abused.

Uckfield man jailed for historic sex offences (photo from Sussex Police)

"While we were investigating his sexual assaults, our colleagues in the force's Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) were investigating his more recent though completely unrelated online activities. They had found that another sex offender was messaging him and sending these images who he then sent on to others.

"So he received four-and-a-half years for the sexual assaults and an additional two-and-a-half years for the online offending.

"He will also be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until further notice, severely restricting his access to children and digital devices.

"In addition he was given a court Restraining Order prohibiting him from any contact with his victim."

The victim told the court: "My reason for reporting the incident was to expose him for what he is to the world – manipulative and dangerous - and ensure that what I went through is never allowed to be repeated and affect the life of any other young person.

"No person deserves to have any of this happen to them. He deserves to face the consequences of his actions now and in the future."