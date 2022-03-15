Update follows armed police incident in Bognor Regis

A large number of armed police and paramedics were called to Maple Gardens in the town on Saturday afternoon (March 12).
Emergency service had been scrambled to the scene following reports of a man making threats.
Police officers were 'negotiating' the arrest of man which came later that day.
In an update today (Tuesday, March 15) police confirmed the man had been release while the investigations continues.
A spokesperson for Sussex Polices said: "A man arrested in Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, on Saturday (March 12) has been released under investigation while enquiries continue."