Update follows armed police incident in Bognor Regis

Police at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A large number of armed police and paramedics were called to Maple Gardens in the town on Saturday afternoon (March 12).

Emergency service had been scrambled to the scene following reports of a man making threats.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were 'negotiating' the arrest of man which came later that day.

In an update today (Tuesday, March 15) police confirmed the man had been release while the investigations continues.