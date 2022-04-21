VIDEO: CCTV captures men stealing bikes from outside Tesco in Three Bridges

The victims had locked their bikes up outside the store in Hazelwick Avenue and returned minutes later to find they were gone.
CCTV clearly shows two men approach the bikes with a Smyths toys bag which contained bolt cutters, which they used to cut the locks. Within a matter of seconds, they had made off from the scene.
The bikes have thankfully since been recovered following a social media appeal, however officers are still keen to identify and speak to the suspects.
Do you recognise them, or are you responsible?
Report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220061530.
READ THIS: Crawley domestic disturbance: Woman hospitalised with 'wounds consistent of being caused by a bladed weapon'.
Wizz Air slammed as plane heading for Gatwick is diverted to Doncaster at 3am with passengers left 200 miles from home.