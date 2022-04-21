VIDEO: CCTV captures men stealing bikes from outside Tesco in Three Bridges

Sussex Police have released CCTV footage of two men sought in connection with the theft of bikes from outside Tesco in Three Bridges.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:16 pm

The victims had locked their bikes up outside the store in Hazelwick Avenue and returned minutes later to find they were gone.

CCTV clearly shows two men approach the bikes with a Smyths toys bag which contained bolt cutters, which they used to cut the locks. Within a matter of seconds, they had made off from the scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The bikes have thankfully since been recovered following a social media appeal, however officers are still keen to identify and speak to the suspects.

Do you recognise them, or are you responsible?

Report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220061530.

READ THIS: Crawley domestic disturbance: Woman hospitalised with 'wounds consistent of being caused by a bladed weapon'.

Wizz Air slammed as plane heading for Gatwick is diverted to Doncaster at 3am with passengers left 200 miles from home.

Sussex Police have released CCTV footage of two men sought in connection with the theft of bikes from outside Tesco in Three Bridges. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

All you need to know about Lyme disease and the danger of tick bites.