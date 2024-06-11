Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dashcam footage caught the moment a lorry driver from East Sussex pushed over a pensioner during a road rage incident in Kent.

Mark King from Polgate lost it after 78-year-old Robert Venus pulled into the lane in front of him on the A2 near Gravesend.

King jumped out of his cab to confront the pensioner and pushed him so hard that he fell onto his open vehicle door and injured his back.

King, 63, had been sitting in traffic because of roadworks where three lanes whittle down to one when Mr Venus indicated to get into the same lane. But as he moved over into the same one as King, he clipped the lorry’s wing mirror.

Mark King and Robert Venus. | CPS / SWNS

In the footage, King can be heard shouting and swearing in his cab before getting out to confront Mr Venus, who also left his vehicle to speak with the lorry driver. But after a few words King can be seen pushing the elderly man and the pensioner stumbles back into his open door.

King, of Ades Field, Wilmington, Polgate, was charged with assault and admitted the offence before magistrates in Medway on May 23. The court heard the assault took place on January 7.

Rajni Prashar, prosecuting, said: “He was driving his vehicle on the A2 at Gravesend, but there were roadworks and three lanes were merging into one. There was slow moving traffic and his artic vehicle was in lane three and there was a gap and Mr Venus indicated to the driver of the vehicle he was moving into the lane in front of him.”

Mark King and Robert Venus. | CPS / SWNS

The court heard the manoeuvre resulted in Mr Venus’ black pick-up truck clipping the lorry’s wing mirror, but Miss Prashar told magistrates no damage was caused to the lorry.

The prosecutor then showed dashcam footage captured via a camera on the defendant’s lorry, which showed King shoving Mr Venus. It also showed Mr Venus had indicated to get in the gap in the lane and move into it, but as he did that, King started shouting at him.

The court heard Mr Venus suffered a sharp pain at the time and had to take painkillers afterwards. He visited the hospital as he constantly had sharp pains, and since the incident, has found it hard to sleep.

Magistrates heard King had no previous convictions for assault, but the offence was aggravated by the fact the victim was a vulnerable 78-year-old.

Lewis Holloway, defending, said his client regrets what happened.

Mr Holloway said: “He was not very happy that particular evening and he had let a number of people in the lane. He (Mr Venus) tried to get in and he (King) carried on driving, but he then swerved into the lane at an angle and hit his vehicle. He got out and pushed him, he should not have done it.”

He said: “He has previous convictions but none for violence, 2012 was the last time he was in trouble and he is not working at the moment.”