Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two stolen motorhomes have been returned to their owner after the suspected thieves were stopped, Sussex Police have said.

Police said a break-in was reported at a commercial premises in Lower Dicker, near Hailsham, at about 10.35pm on Thursday, June 6.

Police said specialist Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officers from Sussex Police and Kent Police tracked both of the stolen vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The first vehicle was stopped on the A228 travelling eastbound. The second was stopped on the M25 at junction 3, Swanley following a pursuit where damage was caused to a Kent Police vehicle by the driver of the motorhome.”

Sussex Police said a break-in was reported at a commercial premises in Lower Dicker, near Hailsham, at about 10.35pm on Thursday, June 6

Police said two men were arrested in connection with the incident, adding that a total of nine charges were secured against two suspects following an investigation by the Eastbourne Response Investigation Team A (RIT).

The Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Richard Pollard, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid insurance, and criminal damage. Meanwhile Steven Songhurst, 40, of no fixed address, was charged with driving while unfit through drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid insurance, criminal damage, and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.”

Police said both men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 8, and were remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday, July 5, to answer the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad