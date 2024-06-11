Break-in at Lower Dicker near Hailsham: stolen motorhomes returned to owner and two men remanded in custody, say Sussex Police
Police said a break-in was reported at a commercial premises in Lower Dicker, near Hailsham, at about 10.35pm on Thursday, June 6.
Police said specialist Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officers from Sussex Police and Kent Police tracked both of the stolen vehicles.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The first vehicle was stopped on the A228 travelling eastbound. The second was stopped on the M25 at junction 3, Swanley following a pursuit where damage was caused to a Kent Police vehicle by the driver of the motorhome.”
Police said two men were arrested in connection with the incident, adding that a total of nine charges were secured against two suspects following an investigation by the Eastbourne Response Investigation Team A (RIT).
The Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Richard Pollard, 37, of no fixed address, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid insurance, and criminal damage. Meanwhile Steven Songhurst, 40, of no fixed address, was charged with driving while unfit through drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without valid insurance, criminal damage, and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.”
Police said both men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 8, and were remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday, July 5, to answer the charges.
RPU Sergeant Chris Ambrose said: “The two motorhomes were stolen near Hailsham then drove out of Sussex towards Kent. Our officers tracked them and were able to stop both drivers along with assistance from our colleagues in Kent. Both teams worked seamlessly to recover the stolen vehicles and ensure they can be returned to the owner. It demonstrates the professionalism and determination of officers to stop criminals using our road networks in the South East.”