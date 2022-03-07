VIDEO: Woman robbed and pushed over on Eastbourne seafront

A woman in her 60s was pushed over and robbed by Eastbourne seafront, police say.

Officers said they are hoping to identify a man who was filmed running away from a robbery in which a woman’s handbag was stolen.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A woman in her 60s reported being pushed over from behind by a man on the seafront, near Fort Fun, shortly before 1.30pm on Saturday, February 26.

“He stole her pink handbag and was pursued by members of the public across Royal Parade and Princes Park, before making off along Wartling or Winchelsea Road.”

Police said the victim had minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect was wearing a grey top with grey or light-coloured bottoms and white trainers, according to officers.

The spokesperson added, “Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 633 of 26/02.”