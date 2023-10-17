'Vile' grave robbers target burial plots in Sussex village churchyard
Distressed relatives have reported repeated thefts from graves at St Botolph’s Church in Lower Beeding.
Now Chalcroft Funeral Directors in Steyning have put out an appeal for information in a bid to stop the thefts – condemned as ‘vile’ by local residents.
In a statement on social media, Chalcrofts said: “We are sad to report that we have been told by several grieving families that flowers and plants are being regularly stolen from graves up at Botolph's.
"May we ask the community to be vigilant, as we are at a loss as to how to prevent this from continuing and causing further distress.”
Chalcroft director Leonie Dicker added: “We have a lady whose partner and mother are buried there. Every Thursday she places lovely fresh flowers on the graves and by the Saturday they are gone.”
She said it had happend previously last year but now seemed to have started again. Discussions are now taking place with the local parish council about what can be done.
Fellow Chalcroft director Gabby Taylor said they had posted their social media message “out of frustration. We don’t know how to help these poor families. We have no control over the cemetery but it is our families coming to us in a distressed state.”
Some people have suggested that the flowers could be being moved by groundsmen, or could be eaten by deer or rabbits. “We have gone through every scenario,” said Gabby, “but there’s no evidence of that. There’s no petals or leaves left around and pots are being taken too. We are sure they are being taken deliberately.”
One grieving mum said that she had two painted stones taken from her son's grave and a grandmother said that a Christmas planter had been stolen from her baby grandson’s grave. “It’s devastating that someone can be so horrible,” she said.
Others have condemned the thieves as ‘absolute lowlifes.’ Another said: “How low can you go? So sad.”
Another added: “Stealing from a grave is completely vile, you’ve got to be disturbed and soulless to do something like that.”
Talks are now taking place about the possibility of installing CCTV in the area.