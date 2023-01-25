A string of violent gang attacks on people in Horsham town centre have sparked demands for urgent action.

The gang – wearing balaclavas and said to be armed with knives – have been reported carrying out unprovoked attacks for several weeks.

Now many residents say they are too scared to go out at night and accuse the police of failing to do anything about the situation.

One man, on a recent night out with his wife and another couple, was set upon by the gang in Middle Street after witnessing an attack outside the Anchor Hotel.

There have been a string of violent gang attacks in Horsham town centre going on for weeks

"There were about a dozen of them, all wearing balaclavas,” he said. “Before I knew it there was a guy behind me accusing me of filming them. He said: ‘I’m going to stab you.’ I threw the first punch as a defence measure and all hell broke loose.”

The man’s friend managed to hold onto one of the gang while his wife flagged down a passing police car and the attacker was arrested.

"He didn’t seem fazed,” said the victim.

In another attack a man was rushed to hospital after being knocked unconscious outside Mungo’s bar in Park Place.

And another young man was threatened and had his jacket stolen when he was confronted by the gang near Colletts Alley.

Many are accusing the police of not doing anything about the gang and some are suggesting that they should take matters into their own hands to hunt down those responsible for the attacks.

But Horsham MP Jeremy Quin says that the police are ‘focused on the issue.’ “This is not behaviour we ever expect to see in Horsham and it is wholly unacceptable,” he said. “I convened a meeting on the issue before Christmas between licencees who had raised concerns, Horsham District Council and the police.

“I know the police are focused on the issue, deploying targeted resources and have a strategy in place. We need to support them by ensuring all intelligence is passed to them to help ensure this is resolved swiftly.

“I have ongoing contact on this with the police and have scheduled a meeting with our Police and Crime Commissioner to review progress on this and other local concerns next month.”

Meanwhile Horsham councillor Christine Costin has also raised concerns. “Tales of gangs of youths in balaclavas carrying knives in Horsham Town Centre are very worrying,” she said, adding: “People need to work together with the police, councils, schools and other organisations to see what is going on, why it is happening and find solutions.

"Horsham is not a place where these kinds of things should be happening.”

