A family-run garden nursery near Horsham has been bought by garden centre chain Squire’s.

Wholesale nursery business Barnsfold Nurseries has been supplying the horticultural industry with bedding plants, flowering pot plants and hanging baskets from its premises in Rudgwick since 1966.

And its acquisition by Squire’s sees the coming together of two companies which know each other well, with Barnsfold having been a long-standing supplier of bedding plants to Squire’s over many decades.

The companies say they share similar business principles and are looking forward to working even more closely together in the future.

The Barnsfold team: Deborah Turner (Accounts Manager), John Turner (Operations Manager), Oliver Turner (General Manager), Peter Titmuss (Sales Manager), Sarah Squire (Chairman, Squire’s Garden Centres) and Laura McTigue (Sales Administrator)

Squire’s, which began as a nursery business itself in 1936, says the move marks a welcome return to offering more home-grown plants. The company prides itself that at

least 80 per cent of the plants it sells are UK grown, with many grown locally to its garden centre locations.

Barnsfold Nurseries will remain a separate company within the Squire’s group – which has 16 garden centres across Sussex, Surrey, Berkshire and London – with the existing Barnsfold management team remaining in place.

The company will continue to work with its current customer base, as well as looking to expand in the future.

Squire’s chairman Sarah Squire said: “Barnsfold Nurseries is a business we have worked with and admired for many years. We very much respect the leadership team at Barnsfold as well as the commitment, knowledge and experience of the whole team.

"The great plants they grow speak for themselves. We look forward to working with everyone at Barnsfold as, together, we enter a new phase in the history of both companies.

“There is great synergy between the two companies – two long-established horticultural businesses with shared values. We are certain that, together, both businesses will prosper and thrive.”

