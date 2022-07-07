Watch the moment two men steal artificial turf worth around £7,500 from East Grinstead nursery

Police said the pair were seen to arrive in a van at Tiny Tigers day nursery in London Road, East Grinstead, at 4.26pm on April 18, then return around 45 minutes later to load four rolls of turf – worth around £7,500 - into the vehicle.

The registration plate of the van they arrived in is believed to begin with YP70 or FP70, Sussex Police added.

Anybody who recognises the two men or their vehicle, or saw anything suspicious around that time, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 541 of 19/04.