Watch the shocking helmet camera footage of a motorcyclist who drove 80mph in a 20mph zone in Brighton

The helmet camera shows the motorcyclist's speed go up to 105mph Photo from Sussex Police

Sussex Police have released a video showing a motorcyclist who went through a red light at 90mph, swerved between vehicles and reached speeds in excess of 105mph.

Police said officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit were on patrol approaching Lewes Road in Brighton when Giacomino Morrone rode past them at about 8pm on April 26 last year.

A spokesman said: "He flipped up his registration plate and then was seen performing a wheelie on his motorcycle by officers in the unmarked vehicles. When officers approached his vehicle to request him to stop, he sped off, heading south in Lewes Road past the University of Brighton.

"Shocking footage from his own helmet camera and from footage recorded from the police patrol car shows Morrone go through a red light at 90mph, swerving between vehicles, reaching 80mph in a 20mph zone at Elm Grove, and reaching speeds in excess of 105mph."

Police said they pursued the motorcyclist Giacomino Morrone to the A27 and to then to Lewes, but his riding was so reckless that police had to call off the pursuit.

Police checked the motorcycle registration captured on police ANPR cameras which revealed his home address, and officers went there to arrest him. They said when they arrived, they found him still in the same clothing and helmet as before, and the seized helmet camera footage showed his dangerous riding at high speeds during the incident.

Morrone, aged 24, a security guard, of London Road, Burgess Hill, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 17 where he admitted dangerous driving and drug driving, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesman said: "In custody he gave a blood sample which later tested positive for 3.9 microgrammes (mcg) of cannabis per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg of cannabis per litre of blood. He told officers that he was a recreational user of the drug, but hadn’t realised it would still be in his system.

"Drug-driving is one of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads."

Morrone was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence and was given an 18-month disqualification from driving. He must take an extended re-test before he is allowed to ride or drive a motor vehicle on our roads.

The court ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and complete 12 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions (RAR). He must also pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.