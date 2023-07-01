An investigation is underway after a burglary at a ‘remote property’ in Coneyhurst – in the Horsham district – last Sunday (June 25).
Sussex Police has since launched an appeal on social media.
A post, alongside a CCTV image, read: “Can you help us identify either of these people?”
“We’d like to speak to them in connection with a burglary at a remote property in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst, between 1.25pm and 1.42pm on Sunday 25 June.
“They may be linked to a silver Mercedes or a black Audi, both of which were seen in the area at about 2.30pm the previous day.”
If you recognise them, or have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101 or online, quoting crime reference 47230119049.