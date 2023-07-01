NationalWorldTV
West Sussex burglary sparks police appeal - Do you recognise these people?

Detectives are looking to identify five people in connection with a burglary at a property in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

An investigation is underway after a burglary at a ‘remote property’ in Coneyhurst – in the Horsham district – last Sunday (June 25).

Sussex Police has since launched an appeal on social media.

A post, alongside a CCTV image, read: “Can you help us identify either of these people?”

An investigation is underway after a burglary at a ‘remote property’ in Coneyhurst last Sunday (June 25). Photo: Sussex PoliceAn investigation is underway after a burglary at a ‘remote property’ in Coneyhurst last Sunday (June 25). Photo: Sussex Police
An investigation is underway after a burglary at a ‘remote property’ in Coneyhurst last Sunday (June 25). Photo: Sussex Police
“We’d like to speak to them in connection with a burglary at a remote property in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst, between 1.25pm and 1.42pm on Sunday 25 June.

“They may be linked to a silver Mercedes or a black Audi, both of which were seen in the area at about 2.30pm the previous day.”

If you recognise them, or have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101 or online, quoting crime reference 47230119049.

