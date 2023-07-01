Detectives are looking to identify five people in connection with a burglary at a property in West Sussex.

An investigation is underway after a burglary at a ‘remote property’ in Coneyhurst – in the Horsham district – last Sunday (June 25).

Sussex Police has since launched an appeal on social media.

A post, alongside a CCTV image, read: “Can you help us identify either of these people?”

An investigation is underway after a burglary at a ‘remote property’ in Coneyhurst last Sunday (June 25). Photo: Sussex Police

“We’d like to speak to them in connection with a burglary at a remote property in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst, between 1.25pm and 1.42pm on Sunday 25 June.

“They may be linked to a silver Mercedes or a black Audi, both of which were seen in the area at about 2.30pm the previous day.”