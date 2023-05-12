Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex football club suffers thousands of pounds worth of damage; police appeal for witnesses

A group of youths are being sought after thousands of pounds worth of damage at a West Sussex football club.

By Sam Morton
Published 12th May 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:02 BST

Sussex Police said officers are appealing for witnesses after ‘extensive damage’ was caused to Shoreham Football Club.

A police spokesperson said: “A group of youths are reported to have accessed the club’s training ground in Middle Road and damaged the goal posts on April 24 and again on May 5 between 4pm and 4.15pm.”

Police constable Will Dorman said these incidents are ‘having a huge impact on the local footballing community’, adding: “[They] are estimated to cost the club in excess of £3,200 to repair the damaged posts.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after ‘extensive damage’ was caused to Shoreham Football Club. Photo: Sussex PoliceOfficers are appealing for witnesses after ‘extensive damage’ was caused to Shoreham Football Club. Photo: Sussex Police
Officers are appealing for witnesses after ‘extensive damage’ was caused to Shoreham Football Club. Photo: Sussex Police

“If anyone has witnessed these incidents or has any information that can assist us in identifying the youths involved, please contact us online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47230076340.”

