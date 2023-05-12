A group of youths are being sought after thousands of pounds worth of damage at a West Sussex football club.

Sussex Police said officers are appealing for witnesses after ‘extensive damage’ was caused to Shoreham Football Club.

A police spokesperson said: “A group of youths are reported to have accessed the club’s training ground in Middle Road and damaged the goal posts on April 24 and again on May 5 between 4pm and 4.15pm.”

Police constable Will Dorman said these incidents are ‘having a huge impact on the local footballing community’, adding: “[They] are estimated to cost the club in excess of £3,200 to repair the damaged posts.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after ‘extensive damage’ was caused to Shoreham Football Club. Photo: Sussex Police