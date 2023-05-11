Two dogs were 'critically injured' on the A27 between Portsmouth and Chichester and a veterinary group is urgently looking to track down the owner.

The Arun Veterinary Group launched an ‘extremely urgent appeal’ this evening (Thursday, May 11) after two female, red cocker spaniels were involved in car collisions.

"Our Chichester team are currently working on two critically injured dogs who have both been hit by cars on the A27 between Portsmouth and Chichester,” read a statement on social media, which has already been shared by more than 5,000 people.

“They are both young and we need to urgently track their owner. Please call if these are your dogs.

"We would like to reassure anyone reading this that both dogs are currently receiving emergency treatment from multiple vets and nurses.”

The veterinary group clarified this evening that both of the dogs’ microchips were ‘checked immediately’ and ‘they are not registered’.

Arun Veterinary Group is described on its Facebook page as ‘proudly independent’ with ‘practices across Sussex’, adding: “We also provide 24/7 emergency care.”

The branch in St Pancras, Chichester opened in September 2021, filling a 'real niche' as the only 24-hour emergency animal hospital in the city. Click here to read more.

Arun Vet Group in St Pancras in Chichester. Picture by Steve Robards