A man has been charged after an incident took place a West Sussex beach, police have said.

A man has been charged following a beach incident in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Arun Police read: “A man has been charged with indecent exposure and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on Bognor beach on Sunday (27 April).

"Officers investigated a report of a man indecently exposing himself on the beach. A suspect was arrested later that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Olegas Podolianko, 53, of Longford Road, Bognor, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (29 April) and was released on court bail to next appear on 27 May at Portsmouth Crown Court.”

Detective Sergeant Dave Bulger said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the area of Bognor beach opposite the fish and chip shop in Lennox Street at about 3.50pm on Sunday (27 April) to come forward.”

Police added that people can help their investigation by reporting it online or phoning 101, quoting serial 764 of 27/04.