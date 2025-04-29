West Sussex man charged with indecent exposure and engaging in sexual activity in presence of child
A statement from Arun Police read: “A man has been charged with indecent exposure and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on Bognor beach on Sunday (27 April).
"Officers investigated a report of a man indecently exposing himself on the beach. A suspect was arrested later that day.
"Olegas Podolianko, 53, of Longford Road, Bognor, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (29 April) and was released on court bail to next appear on 27 May at Portsmouth Crown Court.”
Detective Sergeant Dave Bulger said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the area of Bognor beach opposite the fish and chip shop in Lennox Street at about 3.50pm on Sunday (27 April) to come forward.”
Police added that people can help their investigation by reporting it online or phoning 101, quoting serial 764 of 27/04.