Sussex Police said Gary Bendall and Nazmul Miah were both were convicted and sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on February 16

Police said officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) responded to a suspicious vehicle returning to the county from London.

Police said the vehicle was stopped on May 9, 2023, at Houghton Hill by the SEU officers, who were assisted by response officers and officers from the Roads Policing Unit.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The driver was Gary Bendall, and the passenger was Nazmul Miah. Phones linked to Bendall showed extensive drug dealing in the Chichester area. Meanwhile Miah handed over wraps of class A drugs worth £7,500 which he had concealed in his underwear. At Lewes Crown Court on February 16, both men were convicted and sentenced.”

Police said detectives from Chichester CID completed an investigation following the stop in May and both men were charged.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Bendall, 37, of Meaden Way, Felpham, admitted being concerned in the supply of diamorphine (heroin) a class A drug, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, also a class A drug. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

“Miah, 43, of St James Square, Chichester, admitted possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.”

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Hopkins said: “Our investigation showed that the two defendants were heavily involved in supplying drugs in West Sussex. The evidence meant they had no choice but to plead guilty to the charges in court. We are pleased that they have been sentenced, and that two men who were concerned in supplying class A drugs which cause so much harm are now behind bars.”