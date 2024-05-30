West Sussex village to see increased police presence as dispersal order authorised
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police has put a dispersal order in place in Barnham ‘following reports of anti-social behaviour’.
A spokesperson explained: “The 48-hour order was authorised to begin at 6pm on Thursday (May 30), giving police the power to remove individuals from an area should they be committing anti-social behaviour, who then face further action should they return within a certain time period.
“Anti-social behaviour has been reported at Barnham Railway Station and the surrounding areas in recent days, and an increased police presence should be expected during this time.”
This comes after a restaurant owner, named Muhammed Islam, 64, was attacked by a group of youths in The Square, Barnham on Sunday, May 19. Video of the incident, which has since gone viral, is being investigated by Sussex Police.
Incidents of violence and shoplifting in the village have become so frequent, local businesses got together to hire private security.
A public meeting in the village hall with more than 200 locals heard how feel they are hostages due to the ongoing anti-social behaviour.
The meeting was prompted by another shocking video of staff being attacked at Barnham Railway Station over the Easter holidays.
A police spokesperson added: “For details on antisocial behaviour, please visit the dedicated page on our website.
“We encourage the public to report any incidents to us so we can respond effectively. Any reports of crime can be made online or by calling 101 – always dial 999 in an emergency.”