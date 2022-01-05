Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at an address in The Promenade, Peacehaven, shortly before 3am on New Years Day.

The victim – a 20-year-old man from Peacehaven – suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, Sussex Police said.

A 21-year-old man from Brighton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and police have said that he has been released on conditional bail.

The victim – a 20-year-old man from Peacehaven – suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, Sussex Police said.

Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said: “This was a violent incident at a busy New Year’s Eve party that has left a young man with serious injuries.

“Attending officers proactively arrested a suspect at the scene, but there are a number of individuals we would also like to speak to as part of our investigation.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information which could help with our enquiries, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ramp.”