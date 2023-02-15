Police said officers were called to Bramble Way at about 8.30pm on Saturday, February 4, following a report of a group entering a property and threatening the occupants.
After initial enquiries, a number of suspects were traced to an address in Brighton, police said.
A police spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary and one count of kidnap.
“A 20-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent, possession with intent supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
“A 38-year-old woman from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and harbouring escaped prisoners.
“A second 20-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, robbery, kidnap, two counts of burglary, aggravated burglary and causing actual bodily harm.”
Police added that all of these people remain on conditional bail.
Detectives would now like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or witnessed ‘anything suspicious in the area around that time, particularly individuals on a scooter and electric motorbike’. People can contact police online or call 101, quoting Operation Barrington.
