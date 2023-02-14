A revised delivery plan for roadworks in Burgess Hill has been shared by both West Sussex County Council and Mid Sussex District Council.

The councils made a joint statement on Monday, February 13, to say that the Civic Way roundabout improvements have been rescheduled to June, while temporary traffic lights on Station Road are set to be removed.

The statement about the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme said: “The government-funded scheme to improve safety and support cycling and walking in Burgess Hill is continuing into the final stage of construction. These are important works to increase the use of more sustainable methods of transport, improve safety on the highway and provide upgraded high street areas.

“The next planned phase is the delivery of the Civic Way roundabout improvements, with works due to occur over the next few weeks. However, we have listened to resident feedback and have rescheduled the delivery of this element of the project until late June. This change will reduce the pressure on the road network and provide additional time for further stakeholder engagement on how we implement these safety works.”

The councils said this revised delivery plan would result in the temporary traffic lights at the bottom of Station Road being removed.

They said: “The next phase of the works now starting off the highway at the northern side of the roundabout, to widen the pavement along Queen Elizabeth Avenue.

“The live project has other areas in construction delivering drainage improvements, works outside the station entrance and further works to install the new Keymer Road pedestrian island. These will continue as planned utilising quieter periods such as school holidays, a full list of the impacted areas detailed on our web pages, including the required traffic management to ensure safety is maintained for these cycling, walking and highstreets improvement works.”