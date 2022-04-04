Woman arrested after collision in Worthing resulted in 'altercation involving around four people'

A woman has been arrested after a collision involving parked cars in Worthing.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called just before 9.30pm on Sunday (April 3) to reports of a 'single-car collision' in Bath Road.

"The car, a grey Toyota Yaris, collided with some parked cars," a police spokesperson said.

"Following the collision there was an altercation involving around four people.

"A 52-year-old woman from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident and remains in custody."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video footage which could help officers with their investigation, is asked to email police on [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 1273 of 03/04.

