According to Sussex Police, officers were called just before 9.30pm on Sunday (April 3) to reports of a 'single-car collision' in Bath Road.

"The car, a grey Toyota Yaris, collided with some parked cars," a police spokesperson said.

"Following the collision there was an altercation involving around four people.

"A 52-year-old woman from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident and remains in custody."