Woman assaulted in late-night attack near East Sussex holiday park

A woman was assaulted in the middle of the night in Camber, police said.

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:45 pm

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

Police said it happened in Lydd Road, near the Pontins holiday resort, at 1am on Saturday (June 11).

Detectives investigating the incident believe it was witnessed by people passing by on foot and in vehicles.

Police said officers arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident, and he was later charged.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on June 13, Darren Smith, 35, of Mercury Close, Rochester, appeared for a preliminary hearing charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft from a person, and criminal damage.

Police said he was released on conditional bail, pending trial at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 13.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 305 of 11/06.

