Woman denies attempting to blackmail Sussex businessman for £10m

Jennifer Mbazira, 50, denies blackmailing a businessman she met through online dating.

It is alleged by the prosecution that Miss Mbazira, who is defending herself, threatened to tell his family, friends and business associates about sexual acts she described as degrading which she said happened in their relationship.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard she felt she was mistreated in the relationship which caused her to suffer sexually and mentally.

Jennifer Mbazira pictures at an earlier hearing at Brighton Maginstrates Court. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Orlando Gibbons for the Crown told a jury Miss Mbazira made an unwarranted demand of £10m from the businessman in order to make financial gain for herself and to deprive the businessman of his money and reputation.

“It was accompanied by threats,” Mr Gibbons said.

“I will expose our financial arrangements to your friends family and business associates.

“Unless you do so, this is what will happen to you,” he told the jury.

Mr Gibbons said Miss Mbazira met the businessman and began an on-off relationship.

“You will see her complaining that he seemed to be breaking off with her at will and then resuming the relationship.

“About four months [after it ended], she contacted him asking for £20,000 she described as a loan to support a business.

“He declined because he didn’t think it was a good idea to be in business with somebody he had been in a relationship with.

“Out of the goodness of his heart, he offered her £2,000 and thought that would be the end of it,” Mr Gibbons said.

“She sent an email saying how upset she was about the whole thing, about their relationship coming to an end and how she thought he was in breach of a verbal agreement between them.

“She talked about sexual acts which she said were degrading which she said happened in their relationship.

“She felt she was mistreated.

“He was living the life of luxury and she was in poverty with her son and he didn’t want to assist her.

“He offered her £20,000 and thought it would rest there.

“She rejected it and was demanding £10m because she wanted to be able to set up a new home for herself and her son and put him through university and if he did not accede, she would reveal their private sexual activity.

“Feeling it had gone far enough, he went to police.”

Miss Mbazira was arrested in London.

She read a prepared statement confirming there had been a relationship.

“She said she had wanted to take legal action against him over the verbal agreement and his abusive behaviour towards her.

“She went on to say she never expected him to pay her that money, not even the £20,000.

“She never expected to receive another penny, it was an attempt to receive some compensation for the wrongs she said she suffered in their relationship, sexually and mentally.”

Jennifer Mbazira denies blackmail.