Woman dies after being trampled by cows in Sussex field
A woman has died after being trampled by cows in a Sussex village field.
Police say that the tragedy happened yesterday at a farm in Rowner Road, Billingshurst, at around 11.40am.
The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Her next of kin have been informed.”
He said police and ambulance services were alerted following concerns for the welfare of the woman who was spotted in the field.
He added: “The woman had sustained her injuries after being trampled by cattle in the field.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Officers are investigating and have appealed for any witnesses in the area at the time to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 577 of 23/08.”
A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said ambulance crews had been joined at the scene of the tragedy by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Service.
Meanwhile, a man who lives nearby said that he thought the woman was out walking her dog when the incident happened.
He said she was well known in Billingshurst and worked locally.
He also said that another person had previously been injured in the area by cows.
He added there was a public footpath in the area and warning signs urging people not to cross the field.