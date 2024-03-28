Police said emergency services were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at an address in Skylark Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 25.

A photographer submitted photos to the Sussex Express on Monday showing police vehicles at the road, as well as police officers and people wearing white forensic suits.

Police said paramedics fought to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Thursday, March 28: “A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and administering a noxious substance and has been released on bail. The suspect and the woman are known to each other. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and her next of kin have been informed.

“Please speak to our neighbourhood policing officers who remain in the area if you have any concerns.”

1 . Peacehaven Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures