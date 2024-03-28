Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25
Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25

Woman dies in Peacehaven: man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed, Sussex Police confirm

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder this week after a woman died in Peacehaven, Sussex Police have said.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 18:08 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 10:12 GMT

Police said emergency services were called to a report of a woman in medical distress at an address in Skylark Avenue on Monday afternoon, March 25.

A photographer submitted photos to the Sussex Express on Monday showing police vehicles at the road, as well as police officers and people wearing white forensic suits.

Police said paramedics fought to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Thursday, March 28: “A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and administering a noxious substance and has been released on bail. The suspect and the woman are known to each other. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death and her next of kin have been informed.

“Please speak to our neighbourhood policing officers who remain in the area if you have any concerns.”

Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25

1. Peacehaven

Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25

2. Peacehaven

Sussex Police said a woman died at Skylark Avenue, Peacehaven, on Monday afternoon, March 25 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures