Police said the incident was reported on Tuesday, March 12, at around 8pm, saying a Volkswagen Camper van collided with a Smart car.

Police said that, according to the report, the Smart car was broken down on the westbound carriageway in Marine Drive between the Ovingdean roundabout and Brighton Marina.

Sussex Police said a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Ovingdean, Brighton

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Smart Car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She has since been discharged. A 39-year-old woman from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for causing serious injury by careless driving. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.