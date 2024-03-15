Woman from Lancashire arrested after Brighton seafront crash: Sussex Police appeal after one driver taken to hospital
Police said the incident was reported on Tuesday, March 12, at around 8pm, saying a Volkswagen Camper van collided with a Smart car.
Police said that, according to the report, the Smart car was broken down on the westbound carriageway in Marine Drive between the Ovingdean roundabout and Brighton Marina.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the Smart Car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She has since been discharged. A 39-year-old woman from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for causing serious injury by careless driving. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.
“If you saw what happened, have dash cam footage or have any information to report, you can contact us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference 1277 of 12/3.”