Firearms and police dog units were seen in South Farm Road yesterday (Sunday, June 5) at around 2.30pm.

Sussex Police has now confirmed that officers were responding to reports of ‘someone firing an air rifle’ at a property in Bulkington Avenue.

“Officers, including firearms units, were deployed to the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police responded to a report of someone firing an air rifle at a property in Bulkington Avenue, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Some of the occupants of the property admitted they were responsible for firing the air rifle into communal gardens.

"An air rifle was seized from the property and strong words of advice were given.

"No one was harmed and no arrests were made.”

