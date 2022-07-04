Sussex Police said armed officers were deployed following a report of a robbery, close to Durrington railway station around 7.30pm.

Two 17-year-old boys had personal items including mobile phones stolen, and they sustained facial injuries, police revealed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, police officers searched the area and located two people in the vicinity of Rowlands Road.

Armed police swarmed a road near Worthing seafront and detained at least one person.

"Two 17-year-old boys, arrested on suspicion of robbery, remain in police custody at this stage and our enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1239 of 03/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”

More Worthing crime stories: Worthing bomb squad incidents 'not terror-related', police confirm as investigation continues

Armed police swarmed a road near Worthing seafront and detained at least one person.

The police statement comes after dramatic photos showed armed officers, a police dog unit and NPAS helicopter near Worthing seafront.