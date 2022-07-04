Dramatic photos show a police dog unit and officers armed with guns in Gratwicke Road around 9pm.

At least one person was arrested at the scene, with a picture showing a man being handcuffed and led away by officers.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) also assisted the emergency operation.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information about the incident on Gratwicke Road.

