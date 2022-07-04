Dramatic photos show a police dog unit and officers armed with guns in Gratwicke Road around 9pm.
At least one person was arrested at the scene, with a picture showing a man being handcuffed and led away by officers.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) also assisted the emergency operation.
More Worthing stories: Worthing bomb squad incidents 'not terror-related', police confirm as investigation continues
Sussex Police has been approached for more information about the incident on Gratwicke Road.
