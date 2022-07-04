Worthing seafront road swarmed by armed police - In pictures

Armed police swarmed a road near Worthing seafront last night (Sunday, July 4).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 4th July 2022, 7:46 am

Dramatic photos show a police dog unit and officers armed with guns in Gratwicke Road around 9pm.

At least one person was arrested at the scene, with a picture showing a man being handcuffed and led away by officers.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) also assisted the emergency operation.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information about the incident on Gratwicke Road.

