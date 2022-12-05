A motorcycle rider has been convicted for perverting the course of justice after a crash in Worthing, Sussex Police have said.

Police said the 18-year-old motorcyclist claimed his vehicle had been stolen after walking away from the scene of the collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called about the collision involving a Mercedes and a Honda CBR 125 motorcycle in South Farm Road at about 11pm on February 9. The rider, accompanied by a pillion passenger, left the scene without leaving any details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police attended the address of George Argent, the registered keeper, who denied being the rider at the time of the collision. That was despite officers seeing him with a visible injury and witnesses who saw him at the scene. Witnesses saw him leave the area, and were later able to identify him at an identity parade.”

Sussex Police said a motorcycle rider has been convicted for perverting the course of justice after a crash in Worthing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said that despite being given the opportunity to tell the truth, Argent maintained that he was not the rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesperson said: “His phone was examined, and messages revealed he had admitted being the rider to several people.

“Argent, 18, of Tower Road, Lancing, was charged with perverting the course of justice, driving without due care and attention, driving without valid insurance, and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on November 8 where he admitted the charges. The court ordered him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions as part of a 22-week suspended prison sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argent was also disqualified from driving for one year, police said.

PC Thomas Van Der Wee, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Argent went to great lengths to try to avoid being prosecuted for leaving the scene of the collision. It meant we had to check his claims, organise an identity parade, and analyse his mobile phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The case demonstrates our determination to catch and prosecute anti-social motorcycle riders. It also shows that those who attempt to deceive the police and the courts will be caught and will face prosecution.”