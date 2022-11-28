A Worthing cyclist has been left devastated by the theft of his cyclocross racing bikes and is appealing for the public’s help in recovering them.

John McGrath, 59, has been training hard this year for the Cyclocross Masters World Championships, which take place in Ipswich this week.

After months of preparing his bikes, the theft has shattered his dreams of winning a rainbow jersey, the ultimate prize in the sport.

In what is believed to have been a targeted burglary at his home in Worthing, his valuable Specialized race bikes were taken last Monday (November 21).

Photo: Dave Hayward

They were stolen along with bikes belonging to his wife Karen, in addition to their two Colnago road bikes. In total six bikes and spare wheels were stolen.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself to this point, to have my bikes taken now is really upsetting,” John said.

"I’ve built these bikes to fit me and my wife so our priority is getting them back so we can continue our race season.”

Photo: John Lampard Photography

Sussex Police has been informed and an investigation is underway.

Cyclocross racing, which sees competitors navigate muddy, challenging courses, is a very physical sport and John has been practicing and training all year to be in the best shape possible.

His victories so far this year include five wins in the London and South East cyclocross league, and an impressive fifth place at the European Championships in Belgium earlier this month, despite suffering a puncture and having to run part of the course.

John is now asking cyclists in Worthing and further afield to keep an eye out for the distinctive bikes. If you see any Specialized Crux cyclocross bikes or Colnago road bikes being offered for sale – or if you have any other information – please let Sussex Police know or text/ WhatsApp John on: 07722 512 370. John and Karen are also hoping to be able to borrow bikes for the event.

Here is a description of the stolen bikes:

- Specialized Crux (S Works) Cyclo Cross Bike. Size 52. Colour: Matte Black, Silver and Gold with black lettering on rear wheel stay.

- Specialized Crux (S Works) Cyclo Cross Bike. Size 52. Colour: Matte Black with white lettering.

- Specialized Crux (S Works) Cyclo Cross Bike. Size 49. Gloss black with ‘tie dye’ multi-colour transfers and white lettering.

- Specialized Crux cyclocross bike. Size 52. Blue/purple with orange lettering

- Colnago CLX 2 Road Bike. Size 50S. Gloss pearlescent white and red with black lettering.

- Colnago CLX 2 Road Bike. Size 45S. Matte black with white lettering.