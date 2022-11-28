Shafique Uddin, also known as Sofiq Uddin, was the director of Kazitula Limited. The company traded as Shafiques – a restaurant and takeaway on Goring Road in Worthing.
The company behind the restaurant went into liquidation in April 2017 but Kazitula Limited’s bankruptcy triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service.
A spokesperson for the UK Government agency said: “Investigators uncovered that for nearly seven years between April 2010 and January 2017 Shafique Uddin caused Kazitula Limited to file inaccurate tax returns.
Most Popular
“This meant the restaurant undeclared and underpaid taxes in the region of £320,000.”
Have you read?: Goring burglars arrested thanks to vigilant neighbour after tipper truck and licensed shotguns stolen
On October 14 in the High Court of Justice, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Mullen made an eight-year disqualification order against Uddin.
When making the order, Judge Mullen said that Uddin ‘caused the company’ to file inaccurate tax returns over nearly seven years.
He added: “It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that this was for personal gain. No other reason for concealing sales is offered.”
Effective from November 4, Uddin is banned for eight years from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
Lawrence Zussman, deputy head of company investigations at the Insolvency Service, said: “Considering that the suppression of the restaurant’s takings took place over seven years, it is clear that Shafique Uddin knowingly caused the company to renege on the taxes it owed.