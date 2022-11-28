The former boss of a Worthing restaurant has been held responsible after his company filed inaccurate tax returns for nearly seven years.

Shafique Uddin, also known as Sofiq Uddin, was the director of Kazitula Limited. The company traded as Shafiques – a restaurant and takeaway on Goring Road in Worthing.

The company behind the restaurant went into liquidation in April 2017 but Kazitula Limited’s bankruptcy triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

A spokesperson for the UK Government agency said: “Investigators uncovered that for nearly seven years between April 2010 and January 2017 Shafique Uddin caused Kazitula Limited to file inaccurate tax returns.

Kazitula Limited traded as Shafiques – a restaurant and takeaway on Goring Road in Worthing. Photo: Google Street View

“This meant the restaurant undeclared and underpaid taxes in the region of £320,000.”

On October 14 in the High Court of Justice, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Mullen made an eight-year disqualification order against Uddin.

When making the order, Judge Mullen said that Uddin ‘caused the company’ to file inaccurate tax returns over nearly seven years.

He added: “It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that this was for personal gain. No other reason for concealing sales is offered.”

Effective from November 4, Uddin is banned for eight years from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

Lawrence Zussman, deputy head of company investigations at the Insolvency Service, said: “Considering that the suppression of the restaurant’s takings took place over seven years, it is clear that Shafique Uddin knowingly caused the company to renege on the taxes it owed.

"Much of the public service is funded by the correct amount of taxes being paid and that’s what makes Shafique Uddin’s misconduct all the more serious.

"The court recognised the severity of his actions and have removed Shafique Uddin from the corporate environment for a substantial amount of time.”

