Worthing father and Hassocks son get football banning orders after assault conviction

A father and son have been issued with football banning orders after they admitted their roles in an assault outside Brighton’s American Express Stadium, Sussex Police have said.

Police said that Brighton and Hove Albion stewards responded to a disturbance in the North Stand during a fixture on October 20, 2021.

Police said four men were ejected from the stadium, including Stephen Staplehurst, 41, from Worthing, and his son Kenan Staplehurst, 23, from Hassocks.

A police spokesperson said: “Instead of leaving the stadium area, they waited behind fencing outside and when the other two men were later removed, they confronted and assaulted one of the men. The victim suffered a broken nose and broken cheek bone after being assaulted by the Staplehursts.

“At Lewes Crown Court on August 24, both men admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent under Section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act.”

The court was told how the incident happened at about 6.40pm. Police said it followed a disturbance inside the North Stand where other Albion supporters had to avoid becoming involved.

Police added that after the groups had been separated, Kenan was recorded saying he wanted to take revenge on the other two men.

Police said: “The court ordered Stephen Staplehurst, a builder of Penfold Road, Broadwater, Worthing, and Kenan Staplehurst, a labourer of Dale Avenue, Hassocks, to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of an 18-month suspended prison sentence. They were ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions, pay £100 compensation and £500 court costs. The court also imposed a five-year Football Banning Order on both men, which bans them from attending any professional match in England and restricts their travel movements at the time of Brighton and Hove Albion matches.”

Sussex Police’s Dedicated Football Officer PC Darren Balkham said: “The behaviour of the Staplehursts was appalling.”

He added: “This ugly behaviour is not welcome in our beautiful game, and they are both now banned from attending professional football matches.”