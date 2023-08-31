Video shows Burgess Hill warehouse being demolished after major fire this summer
A warehouse in Burgess Hill is being demolished today (Thursday, August 31) after a major fire broke out earlier this summer.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called on Monday, June 19, at 2.58pm, to reports of a fire on Consort Way.
No injuries were reported but ten fire engines were on scene to control the blaze at a warehouse belonging to a hair and beauty business.
Shortly after the blaze broke out Capital Hair & Beauty said the site had suffered ‘significant structural damage’.