Video shows Burgess Hill warehouse being demolished after major fire this summer

A warehouse in Burgess Hill is being demolished today (Thursday, August 31) after a major fire broke out earlier this summer.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called on Monday, June 19, at 2.58pm, to reports of a fire on Consort Way.

No injuries were reported but ten fire engines were on scene to control the blaze at a warehouse belonging to a hair and beauty business.

Shortly after the blaze broke out Capital Hair & Beauty said the site had suffered ‘significant structural damage’.

