Worthing garden theft: Sentimental chia sheep stolen
Opportunist thieves stole sentimental terracotta figurines from outside a home in Worthing.
Grandmother Jackie Harris said she had three chia sheep stolen from outside her Lindum Road bungalow in the early hours of Tuesday, October 4.
"We were shocked the next morning,” Jackie said. "We were really upset.
"Everyone used to remark on them. We live right near a school so all the children go past and they all loved to look at them. The little dogs tried to bark to them.
"I can't believe somebody came and took them. They're really missed.
“They [the thieves] have made a lot of people unhappy.”
According to chia.com, Chia Pets originate from the USA and they feature styled terracotta figurines used to grow chia seeds – where the chia sprouts grow within a couple of weeks to resemble the animal's fur or hair. Moistened seeds of chia are then applied to the grooved terracotta figurine body.
Jackie, who bought the figurines for around £150 last year, said a neighbour’s doorbell camera showed one person pick up all three of the figurines in two trips.
“I would like to know where they are,” she said. “Everyone has been asking me where they've gone.”
