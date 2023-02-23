Gavin Collett will spend 14-months behind bars, after causing more than £18,000 worth of damage at Portland House in Richmond Road, according to Sussex Police.
The 39-year-old had been housed at the temporary accommodation, at the time the offences were committed, police said.
Police said Collett used a heavy weighted dog chain to smash eight windows in the early hours of February 11 last year.
“He then threw bricks or stones to smash a further three windows and a glass door at the premises on the evening of February 17, 2022,” a police spokesperson added.
"He was identified through CCTV footage and arrested by officers, and charged with two counts of criminal damage.
“In total, he caused £18,700 of damage to the building owned by Worthing Borough Council.”
Police said Collett pleaded guilty to the offences.