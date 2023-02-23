Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Worthing man jailed after smashing windows of council-owned building - this is the cost of the damage

A man who used a dog chain to smash multiple windows at a council-owned building in Worthing has been jailed.

By Sam Morton
2 hours ago

Gavin Collett will spend 14-months behind bars, after causing more than £18,000 worth of damage at Portland House in Richmond Road, according to Sussex Police.

The 39-year-old had been housed at the temporary accommodation, at the time the offences were committed, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said Collett used a heavy weighted dog chain to smash eight windows in the early hours of February 11 last year.

Most Popular
Gavin Collett will spend 14-months behind bars, after causing more than £18,000 worth of damage at Portland House in Richmond Road. Photo: Sussex Police

“He then threw bricks or stones to smash a further three windows and a glass door at the premises on the evening of February 17, 2022,” a police spokesperson added.

"He was identified through CCTV footage and arrested by officers, and charged with two counts of criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In total, he caused £18,700 of damage to the building owned by Worthing Borough Council.”

Police said Collett pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on February 7.

Have you read?: Dog Friendly Sussex: Brighton named one of the most dog-friendly cities in Britain

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ukraine war one year on: These are the 12 Sussex areas that have received the highest number of refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme

Significant drop in number of young people entering justice system in Sussex