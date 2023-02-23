A man who used a dog chain to smash multiple windows at a council-owned building in Worthing has been jailed.

Gavin Collett will spend 14-months behind bars, after causing more than £18,000 worth of damage at Portland House in Richmond Road, according to Sussex Police.

The 39-year-old had been housed at the temporary accommodation, at the time the offences were committed, police said.

Police said Collett used a heavy weighted dog chain to smash eight windows in the early hours of February 11 last year.

Gavin Collett will spend 14-months behind bars, after causing more than £18,000 worth of damage at Portland House in Richmond Road. Photo: Sussex Police

“He then threw bricks or stones to smash a further three windows and a glass door at the premises on the evening of February 17, 2022,” a police spokesperson added.

"He was identified through CCTV footage and arrested by officers, and charged with two counts of criminal damage.

“In total, he caused £18,700 of damage to the building owned by Worthing Borough Council.”

Police said Collett pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on February 7.

