The most dog-friendly places in Britain have been revealed in a new study – and a city in Sussex has made the list.

Brighton has been ranked the seventh most dog-friendly city in Britain, achieving its highest score for its number of dog-friendly pubs.

The study, conducted by dog food brand ProDogRaw, saw each location being scored based on eight factors the brand believes ‘matter the most when it comes to dogs and their owners leading fulfilled lifestyles’.

This included:

A place in Sussex has been named one of the most dog-friendly cities in Britain. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) SUS-220330-130538001

- The size, average proximity and number of users of its parks;

- The number of vets by population;

- The number of dog-friendly pubs by population;

- The average size of private gardens;

- The number of groomers by population;

- The number of pet supplies stores by population;

- The number of dog trainers by population;

- How congested the roads are.

Each city on the list was awarded points depending on how well it fared in those categories to produce a final ranking – with Nottingham coming out on top, and Coventry coming in last place.

The study also found that dog-owners in Stoke-on-Trent have the best access to parks, while Reading is the best for dog-friendly pubs.

With the South Downs and the beach right on the doorstep, alongside a selection of cafes, restaurants, hotels and shops welcoming dogs through their doors, it’s no wonder Brighton placed so high on the list.

Heidi Maskelyne, CEO of ProDog Raw, said: “All dog owners want the best for their pets, which usually means having good access to a variety of places to exercise them, pamper them, care for health needs, feed them and of course to just enjoy their company and socialise.

“Our in-depth research dived deep into all sorts of data to find out which large, urban areas cater best when it comes to those things and we think we’ve put together the ultimate guide to dog-friendly cities as a result.

“Research shows there are more dogs in the UK than ever before as more people become pet owners, so it’s really important the nearby environment is suitable for them to lead happy, fulfilled lives - something ProDog Raw is deeply passionate about.”

