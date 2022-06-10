Police said Peter Jonas, 34, was accused of turning up at his victim's workplace and confronting colleagues; damaging her car with a motorcycle helmet and threatening to set fire to it.

He also let himself into the woman's home and, after being told to leave, threw a set of keys at the victim, causing a cut to her head, police said. He then punched the TV, causing a crack to the screen.

Jonas was arrested at his home in Brougham Road, East Worthing.

Peter Jonas has been jailed for more than two years after assaulting and repeatedly harassing a woman. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said Jonas was released on bail with conditions not to contact the victim directly or indirectly.

However, police said he breached his bail conditions by attending the woman's address again and threatening another man who was present.

"Officers responded to the scene and Jonas was further arrested," a police spokesperson said.

"He was charged with assault and harassment, and pleaded guilty to both offences."

At Lewes Crown Court on May 18, Jonas was sentenced to 26 months’ imprisonment, police confirmed.

Investigating officer, PC David Jackson, of Chichester CID, said: "This behaviour amounted to harassment, and it is completely unacceptable.

"Thankfully, justice has been served, and Jonas was given credit for his early guilty pleas in court.