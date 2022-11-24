Four people – including a man and woman from Worthing – have been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Specialist officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) have made four arrests as part of the international fraud investigation, Operation Elaborate.

The SEROCU said the arrests were in connection with the use of a website, which allowed users to buy services via cryptocurrency – ‘enabling them to impersonate’ the telephone numbers of legitimate institutions, ‘persuading victims to provide personal information’. This was subsequently used in fraud and associated offences.

SEROCU officers recently conducted two separate early morning warrants in Sussex and Surrey.

“A 49-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man both from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation on November 8,” a spokesperson for the crime unit said. “They were released on bail until February 1.

“Two men aged 23 and 24, both from Redhill, were arrested on November 15, also on suspicion of fraud by false representation. They were released on bail until February 2.”

Electronic devices, cash and cryptocurrency were also recovered as part of the international investigation, which is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Cyber Crime Unit.

Detective Inspector Tom Bradshaw said: “These arrests demonstrate our commitment to proactively tackling fraudsters across the South East region.

“By working in collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Service, national and international law enforcement partners, we continue to play our part in identifying and disrupting those who defraud victims of millions of pounds every year.”

Advice on staying safe online can be found on the website of the National Cyber Security Centre.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please call the national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre ActionFraud on 0300 123 2040.