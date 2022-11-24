Some meteorologists have warned that Britain could be facing another 2010/11 winter whiteout.

According to a report in the Express, Britain is on ‘winter whiteout alert’ with a ‘major weather change' due within days threatening a ‘Beast from the East' mega-freeze.

The report said meteorologists have in the past 48 hours ‘sounded alarm bells’ after the emergence of a ‘synoptic pattern’. It was suggested that a major freeze carrying up to four inches of snow is about to hit the UK – meaning the country could face a 2010/11 style winter whiteout.

The claims were made by Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, who is quoted by the Express as saying said there is an indicator of a Beast from the East, and although ‘it has not woken up fully yet’, it is ‘safe to say the beast is opening its eyes’.

Heavy snow hit Sussex in 2010. This photo was taken in Burgess Hill near the woolpack on Saturday, December 18.

However, there is no mention of snow in the Met Office’s long-range forecasts for the UK.

They said there will be a ‘mixture of sunny spells and showers’ next week, with some strong winds.

In the south and east, the Met Office said there is a chance that high pressure may become more influential. This would lead to drier weather with temperatures expected to remain close to, if not slightly above, average for this time of year – but with ‘greater scope for overnight frost’.

A spokesperson added: “The remainder of the period remains uncertain, however there is potential for some more widespread settled conditions.”

From December 8 to December 22 – ‘confidence remains low for this period’.

"Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first,” the Met Office said.

"With time, however, we may see a return to frontal systems moving in from the west, with drier interludes between. Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog.”

How to prepare your car for winter conditions

Automotive experts at claims.co.uk have provided top tips for drivers on how to prepare for the winter conditions:

- Check your tyre tread depth: “The minimum legal tread depth on your car tyre is 1.6mm in the UK, however during the winter that won’t suffice. The RAC recommends 3mm of tread on all 4 tyres to counter the potential loss of traction from slippery road surfaces.”

- Be sure every outside light on your car work: “From headlights and brake lights to front and rear fog lights, be sure that every light functions correctly and appears bright. The lights should be checked each time you drive the car. On dark nights with inclement weather, bright lights serve to guide you towards your destination, as well as to alert other road users to your presence.”

- Keep your washer fluid topped up: “Keeping your windscreen washer fluid at the optimum level is necessary for winter driving. Road grit, mud, slush, and leaves are prevalent in the colder months, all of which can stick to your windscreen and inhibit your ability to see clearly. If windscreen wipers don’t remove the detritus, safely pull over and clear it yourself. It’s never safe to proceed with partial visibility.”

- Lubricate door locks and hinges: “Take a store-bought industrial lubricant such as a silicone spray and apply it to all doors and locks on the car. This prevents any of the mechanisms from failing to open in the morning, meaning you can access the vehicle. Also recommended is to spray the silicone lubricant on the bonnet hinges and the catch, just in case you need to inspect your engine or top off fluids at a later date.”

- Store a survival pack in the boot of your car: “If you become stuck at any point on your journey, having a selection of items in the boot of your car can be critical to your safety. Basics such as high visibility jackets, a small spade, a windscreen ice scraper, a torch, a first aid kit, a large bottle of water and snacks, and finally warm blankets and clothing. Together, this survival pack will serve you very well as you await rescue.”

- Make sure your windscreen is fully clear before setting off: “Never undertake even short journeys with your windscreen still icy. Use an ice scraper or the car’s inbuilt windscreen heater to fully clear your view. If you find that those options aren’t working for you, use either a store-bought antifreeze or a homemade solution, consisting of ⅓ water and ⅔ isopropyl (rubbing alcohol). This should clear your windscreen very quickly!”

For more top tips on how to get your car ready for winter, including safe driving techniques and what to do if you’ve been involved in an accident, visit www.claims.co.uk.

Sasha Quail, business development Manager at Claims.co.uk, said: “Driving in the winter can cause stress and concern at the wheel. Visibility can be poor, your car may interact differently with the road surface, and you may well feel less assured about your driving ability.

"These tips are the perfect way to prepare your car for winter, and can get you out on the road with renewed confidence. Remember the basics: check your tyre tread, fully clean your windscreen, plan your journey, and drive only as fast as you feel safe to do so.”

