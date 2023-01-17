Two teenagers who took part in a violent assault – which left a Worthing father with life-changing injuries – have had their sentenced reduced by the Court of Appeal.

Alan Willson, 47, was attacked and left for dead by three boys in Longcroft Park, Durrington, on Easter Sunday in 2021.

After a 14-day trial at Hove Crown Court in May 2022, the 14 and 16-year-old boys – who were named as George and Archie Tilley from Worthing – were found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent by a unanimous jury.

They were both classified as dangerous offenders and, in July, were given extended 12-year sentences to include a maximum of nine years in custody and three years on licence, police said.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police announced in a statement today (Tuesday, January 17).

“Both Tilley brothers appealed their sentence and, at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, January 17, it was agreed the previous sentences issued were ‘manifestly excessive’ and did not give sufficient reduction for the boys’ young age and immaturity.

“The sentences were reduced by two-and-a-half years, meaning both sentences are now nine-and-a-half years in total, to comprise six-and-a-half years in custody and three years on extended licence.”

Police said the judge acknowledged the assault was ‘vicious and persistent’, and caused Alan to suffer ‘catastrophic injuries’. He also acknowledged the ‘complete absence of remorse’ from either offender.

"However, the court is bound by legal guidelines when sentencing children and young people, and it was deemed the previous sentence did not sit within these guidelines,” a police spokesperson said.

DCI Simon Dunn, Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said he and his colleagues ‘will respect the decision’.

He added: “This was a truly horrific assault on a man whose life will never be the same as a result.

"We were delighted to secure the conviction for Alan and his family last year, to know that those responsible for this devastating crime would be held accountable for their actions. Even with this reduction, their custodial sentence will still run until the end of 2028.

“We respect the decision made by the court today, and continue to support Alan and his family through this difficult time."

The third boy, Harry Furlong, 18, of Horsham, was acquitted of grievous bodily harm with intent but found guilty by a majority jury of grievous bodily harm without intent.

Furlong, who was not classified as a dangerous offender, was given a 20-month sentence, minus time already spent on remand. It was decided that he would serve half his sentence in custody and half on licence. However, he was able to leave prison just a month after he was sentenced. Click here to read more.